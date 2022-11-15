The Standard

Russells Creek playing-coach Cam Williams to trial for Victorian Country team

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated November 15 2022 - 4:13pm, first published 12:30pm
Russells Creek playing coach Cam Williams is locked in to trial for Vic Country again and hopes to impress selectors.

Warrnambool and District Cricket Association star Cam Williams says it would be an honour and privilege to represent the Victorian Country side once again at the Australian Country Cricket Championships.

