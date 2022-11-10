The Standard

Western Waves seeking nominations for Victorian team ahead of Australian Country Cricket Championships

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated November 10 2022 - 1:29pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Boyd has transitioned from player to Western Waves region selector for this year's championships.

The Australian Country Cricket Championships (ACCC) are set to return in January, with Victoria Country in the process of putting together a squad to defend its 2019-20 title.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.