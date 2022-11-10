The Australian Country Cricket Championships (ACCC) are set to return in January, with Victoria Country in the process of putting together a squad to defend its 2019-20 title.
The eight regions of Victorian country cricket will use two trial dates, Sunday November 13 and Sunday November 27 to settle on a final squad of 14 players to compete, which will be coached by level three high performance coach Peter Buchanan.
The ACCC will be held in Canberra from January 14 to 20, with six one-day matches played against other state teams as well as teams from the ACT and East Asia Pacific.
Warrnambool and District great Ben Boyd - who captained Victoria to the title in 2019-20 - confirmed he would step down from a playing-capacity for this championships to take on role of Western Waves selector.
Fellow Western Waves players who featured in the team, Matthew Love and Tony Caccaviello, are unavailable while Russells Creek coach Cam Williams is the only returning Victorian player from the region set to trial again on the 27th.
The final team will then play the Victorian Sub District Cricket Association in a challenge match on Sunday December 11.
Boyd said the process of finding players to nominate was difficult due to inclement weather of late, with the local trial on the 13th scrapped.
He added there was some strong local names expected to step forward at the trials on the 27th, which will be held at the QEO in Bendigo.
"I've got a few (players) we're trying to target and challenge the last selected team, which is the premiership team. This year will be a bit difficult, we've got a good returning number of the premiership team to trial again," he told The Standard.
"I've touched base with a few locals I believe could be worthy of trialling, so it'll just come down to the day.
"We've had plenty of players who were perhaps good enough and whether they trial well enough to convince a coach and selectors from seven other regions, it's put in their hands a little bit.
"But performances in the past will probably hold some weight, so whatever cricket we can get in the next few weeks will be a gauge."
Boyd said there was an element of unknown to the squad this year, with the championships scrapped over the past two years.
"The existing premiership players will get a good look at it, because we know how they performed last time but as the selectors said the other night, everyone is three years older," he said.
"We're all a bit older, there's apparently a lot of good talent that have moved from metro areas to regional areas and they've indicated they're keen on trialling.
"Western Waves has had great representation over the last few years, with a quarter of the team, so we'll see."
