Warrnambool's James McFadden and star American driver Brad Sweet to contest 50th Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic

Updated November 9 2022 - 3:47pm, first published 3:30pm
James McFadden will return to Warrnambool hunting a third South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic title but he'll be bringing with him America's biggest star in the sport - in a huge coup for the 50th anniversary event at Premier Speedway. Four-time World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet - who won the 2022 title in North Carolina - has booked his place in the field for January's Classic.

