James McFadden will return to Warrnambool hunting a third South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic title but he'll be bringing with him America's biggest star in the sport - in a huge coup for the 50th anniversary event at Premier Speedway. Four-time World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet - who won the 2022 title in North Carolina - has booked his place in the field for January's Classic.
It's a brilliant scenario with America's number one driver taking on the biggest star in Australian racing - and both will be pitted against each other, with NAPA Auto Parts setting up a unique Australia v America battle between the pair. "Brad is obviously a champion of the sport - someone I admire and respect enormously - so it's great for Warrnambool that he wants to come all this way to run in the Classic," McFadden said.
"The tables have turned - he's on my side of the world now so hopefully that means I have the upper hand over him, including the fan support - so welcome to my jungle!"
McFadden will run in a new team formed by Warrnambool native, Tim Hodges. Sweet will team with WA based Landrigan Motorsport - and will be the headline act in what is set to be a bumper American field following two years of COVID-19 impacting the event.
Sweet's career has skyrocketed since his last appearance at Premier Speedway in 2017.
"I've been a couple of times to Warrnambool and never had any success - so I hope we can change that in January," Sweet said.
"It's such a great town and I love how Warrnambool gets behind the Classic - it reminds me of Knoxville with the Nationals which is our biggest show over here.
"And to try and win the 50th running of the event - with $50,000 up for grabs - that certainly appeals as well!"
Sweet will use his Australian trip for a family holiday following a draining World of Outlaws campaign which was concluded on Sunday. McFadden will spearhead a brand new team - with some A-list pulling power. Team owners of his new venture include AFL superstar Jack Riewoldt, 2019 Bathurst 1000 winner Scott McLaughlin and Australia's leading sports broadcaster Gerard Whateley.
"I love the opportunity Tim Hodges offered with this unique deal - he's a local boy and he knows how much the Classic means to this town, and like me this race means a hell of a lot to him and his crew - so I hope we can do something really special in its 50th anniversary running," McFadden said.
"I'd love nothing more than to win a third Classic crown in a year where it means so much."
Having been based in the USA since February, McFadden returns home to Warrnambool later this month with his wife, Zoe and son, Maverick.
