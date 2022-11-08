Within a matter of weeks, draft prospect Toby McMullin's life could look a lot different to what it does today.
For any 18-year-old, the idea of being drafted to any corner of the country is both an exhilarating and nervous wait.
The Port Fairy product's dream of becoming an AFL footballer has been steeped in his mind since being a young kid.
Following in the footsteps of his father Ian - who played 49 games for Collingwood and Essendon during the late 80s and early 90s - would be a satisfying and emotionally-charged achievement.
He is acutely aware of the significance of it, but understands at this point overthinking the process is pointless. The small forward's mind is clear at the moment as he focuses on what is in his immediate control.
"There's exams at the moment which has taken my mind off it which is nice but it's out of my control now," he told The Standard.
"I'm just trying to spend so much time with my family and stay relaxed at the moment. Everything is done now so it's out of my control. It's a bit annoying having to wait but it's all part of it.
"At this point it is a genuine unknown. There is interest (from AFL clubs) but during exams they're not allowed to contact you which is a policy they have but I've given it my best shot so we'll wait and see. At the moment it's all about school but I know it can change really quickly."
The small forward - who says he will relish the chance to be drafted interstate or at home - just wants the opportunity to be part of an AFL club.
"I don't have any issues going interstate or anything, I just want to play," he said. "I don't care where, I just want to get into a club environment and get the respect of the players."
He said he would bring a strong skill set to any club looking for a powerful, energetic goal kicker capable of bursts through the middle.
"Small forward would be my position but as I build my tank I feel I could (be a midfielder). At the moment, it is an unknown, I'm not sure what clubs would want me to do," he said.
"I want to build my game around my strengths, my goal sense, skill and defensive pressure and just continue to do that."
It's been a whirlwind draft year for the Melbourne Grammar student, who has combined commitments with the APS football competition, the NAB League with Sandringham Dragons where he only joined the club in February, Vic Country under 18s and at local Hampden league level where he played a senior match for Port Fairy.
His end to the season was particularly impressive, performing superbly in the NAB League grand final win against Dandenong Stingrays with 17 disposals and a goal and at the National Draft Combine where he turned heads by finishing second in the 20m sprint.
He said he would always treasure the memories of the 2022 season, whichever way the draft goes.
"At times it was hard, I've had to learn a lot of new names but I've met so many fantastic people, a lot who I will regard as friends forever but it's been difficult at times slotting in and out of new teams," he said.
"Along the way I've been coached by great coaches who have supported me. It's been a wonderful experience."
Seeing those friends he has made - many of whom will make their way onto AFL lists in a few weeks - will ultimately give him satisfaction too.
"It's a very exciting feeling, especially making those friends, going through so many emotions, the ups and downs with them. It's a bond that is pretty rare," he said.
"It's rewarding to see your mates succeed, especially being with Sandy, a lot of the predicted first-rounders have put a lot of hard work in and I'm super happy for them."
