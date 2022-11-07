Warrnambool duo Steph Townsend and Charlotte Poyner played starring roles for Geelong's first XI women's team in the Victorian Premier Cricket competition on Sunday.
The Cats were dominant in their 204-run win against Greenvale Kangaroos at the Cattery, with Townsend - a playing-assistant - blasting an entertaining 60 off 46 balls to guide the home team to 7-270.
The dual Melbourne premiership player was well supported by Dunkeld's Jess Field and Warrnambool's Tiegan Kavanagh who made quick fire scores of 18 and 13 respectively.
It was then Brierly Christ Church product Charlotte Poyner who took a star turn with the ball, snaring figures of 4-7 to rattle through the Kangaroos' lower order.
Kavanagh (1-8) and Field (1-6) both bowled superbly up the top to set the tone.
The Cats' seconds also snared a thumping win against the Kangaroos, racking up an enormous 7-326 from 40 overs.
Hamilton's Eliza Jagger batted nicely to post 33 with the bat, while Mortlake's Taylah Casson caused troubles with the ball to snare 2-19 and Allansford-Panmure's Grace Schrama took 1-15 from her five overs as the Kangaroos were restricted to 8-123 in reply.
Elsewhere across the competition, Warrnambool spinner Hannah Rooke took 1-5 for Essendon Maribyrnong Park and Port Campbell's Milly Illingworth bowled without luck to finish with the figures of 0-38 against Ringwood, hitting the deck hard to bowl some brisk pace.
MORE SPORT:
In the men's Premier Cricket, which finally got a start this season, Warrnambool exports Brody Couch and Tommy Jackson, as well as Dunkeld all-rounder Lachie Field played strong roles for Geelong in the high-scoring loss against reigning premiers Carlton.
The Blues were always going to be a tough task on their home deck, with legendary all-rounder Evan Gulbis slapping a memorable 116 from 105 (his 22nd century at the level) to push the home side to 3-310 from 50 overs.
State contracted Couch finished with 0-61 from his 10 overs, while Field bowled economically through the middle to finish with 0-20 from seven overs.
Jackson showed glimpses of his quality with a promising first-up performance of the season, knocking away 29 from 50 balls batting at number three.
The Cats finished 9-293, with Couch slapping an entertaining 23 off 19 balls at the end while Field made 24 and looked impressive with his ability to strike at a strong rate.
Port Fairy export Joe Medew-Ewen's return to Victoria and with Northcote resulted in a four-wicket win against Frankston Peninsula, with the left-arm tweaker finishing with 0-29 from four overs.
West Warrnambool product Fletcher Cozens showed excellent signs for Geelong's seconds with a classy 37 opening the batting against Carlton.
The promising left-hander was as composed as ever after a bundle of early wickets, providing a strong platform to allow the Cats to chase down 245 with two balls to spare.
Dunkeld young gun Vincent Huf bowled with great energy to snare 1-42 earlier in the day and could have taken a few more wickets as he looks to push his case for a first XI for the Cats.
