The Standard

Premier Cricket wrap: South-west duo star in thumping win for Geelong

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated November 7 2022 - 4:02pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Steph Townsend was at her destructive best on Sunday.

Warrnambool duo Steph Townsend and Charlotte Poyner played starring roles for Geelong's first XI women's team in the Victorian Premier Cricket competition on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.