The Standard

Peter Byrne-owned Moraine Suzie wins group one race at The Meadows

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated November 6 2022 - 7:32pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moraine Suzie with Tessa Byrne after winning the $75,000 Group one race at the Meadows. Picture supplied.

Warrnambool greyhound owner Peter Byrne says it was a thrill to break through for a maiden group one victory with stayer Moraine Suzie on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.