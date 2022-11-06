Warrnambool greyhound owner Peter Byrne says it was a thrill to break through for a maiden group one victory with stayer Moraine Suzie on Saturday night.
But perhaps even more impressive, according to Byrne, was the fact the top three placings in the $75,000 Topgun Stayers at The Meadows were all south-west owned-or-trained greyhounds.
Moraine Suzie, trained by Lara's Brendan Pursell, beat out Mepunga-owned Mepunga Ruby and Dennington-trained Untapped over the 730m.
"It's a wonderful feeling," Byrne said of the win. "I've been doing it a while and to get one is great. They're not easy to come by."
With the group one fields handpicked, Moraine Suzie was a first emergency before a scratching by pre-race favourite Super Estrella secured the two-year bitch's spot in the race.
"I knew she was a chance of winning the race," Byrne said. "She's been going well but you need a lot of luck. It was her turn last night. It's all about seizing the moment."
Byrne, who has been involved in the industry for three decades, said he was thrilled to share the moment with family and friends.
"My daughter Tessa, she's 12 and she just loves them (dogs)," he said. "She was super excited, absolutely over the moon (with the win)."
Byrne said the three south-west placings, as well as a second for the Noel Mugavin-owned and bred McInerney in the $150,000 Topgun Sprinters over 525m, demonstrated how strong the area was for greyhound racing.
"There was three group ones there (at The Meadows) which is 24 dogs and four of the 24 were all from this area," he said. "It's great for the sport and great for the locals."
Byrne, who sends his city runners to work with Pursell, is predicting a bright future for Moraine Suzie.
"She's only young," he said. "Most of the good dogs in that race are nearly four-year-olds which pulls them up. She's only two so the world's her oyster. If she can stay sound that's the main thing."
Moraine Suzie has nine wins from 27 starts for $134,405 in stakemoney.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
