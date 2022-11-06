The recuperative powers of Warrnambool's Lady Bay Beach helped Lindsey Smith's talented galloper Tuvalu run second in the $3 million Champions Mile at Flemington on Saturday.
Alligator Blood, trained by Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott, hung on to defeat Tuvalu by half-a-length in one of three group one $3 million races run on the final day of the big Victoria Racing Club carnival.
Underrated jockey Jarrod Fry, who won his first group one on Tuvalu in last month's Toorak Handicap, had the ride on the five-year-old in the weight-for-age classic.
Smith said Tuvalu had performed above his exceptions in the race over 1600 metres.
"Tuvalu was just so brave," Smith told The Standard. "I've always had a good opinion of Tuvalu but he's gone to the next level after putting in a run like that against strong opposition at the elite level.
"I'm lucky to have wonderful staff in Warrnambool but another part of the success story is the Lady Bay Beach. Tuvalu spends a lot of time down at the beach.
"The salt water just seems to do wonders for the recovery of horses."
It was a big week for Smith's stable, with Queen Air running third in the group one Oaks on Thursday.
"Queen Air is another of our horses that spends a lot of time down at the beach each morning," he said. "The beach gives Warrnambool trainers an edge against other trainers."
Tuvalu will now have a short break before being set for the $3 million Australian Cup at Flemington on March 25.
Fry was outed by stewards for nine meetings and fined $15,000 for a whip infringement on Tuvalu in the Champions Mile.
