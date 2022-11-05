The Standard

Canberra's Brendan Johnson wins inaugural Dirty Warrny gravel race

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated November 5 2022 - 5:16pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra's Brendan Johnson crosses the line first in the inaugural Dirty Warrny's elite men's long course category. Picture by Sean McKenna.

A former Melbourne to Warrnambool winner added his name into the history books by taking out the inaugural Dirty Warrny.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.