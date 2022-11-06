The Standard
Photos

Madi Ratcliffe hoping to line up in Hockey One competition on Thursday following injury lay-off

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated November 6 2022 - 7:46pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madi Ratcliffe returned to Warrnambool on Sunday for a hockey clinic. Picture by Anthony Brady

Warrnambool export and former Hockeyroos Madi Ratcliffe is hopeful of a long-awaited return to the Hockey One stage this week, nine weeks after breaking her leg.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.