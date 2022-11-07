The Standard

Ciaron Maher thanks Brendan McCarthy for Gold Trip work, Peter Balderstone proud of Nature Strip's run

By Tim Auld
Updated November 7 2022 - 5:13pm, first published 5:00pm
Port Fairy's Peter Balderstone was pleased by the effort of Nature Strip in Saturday's $3 million Champions Sprint.

Ciaron Maher was caught up in all the hype last Tuesday when his international galloper Gold Trip won the $8 million Melbourne Cup and forgot to acknowledge the work Brendan McCarthy has done behind the scenes to get the import to win the famous race.

