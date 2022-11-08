The Standard

Lindsey Smith to close his Casuarina stable in Western Australia, turns full focus to Warrnambool stables

By Tim Auld
November 8 2022 - 5:00pm
Lindsey Smith's training operation will soon be run solely out of Warrnambool. His decision to close his Casuarina stable in Western Australian came after it became too difficult to operate stables on opposing sides of the country.

Within weeks multiple group one-winning trainer Lindsey Smith will close his Western Australian stables at Casuarina and focus on training horses from his on-course stables at Warrnambool.

Local News

