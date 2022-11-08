The Standard

Former South Warrnambool Roosters talent Emmanuel Ajang re-commits to Werribee in VFL, eyes more appearances

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated November 8 2022 - 5:13pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emmanuel Ajang playing for Fitzroy Cubs this year in a one-off game. Picture by Getty Images

South Warrnambool export Emmanuel Ajang is determined to make more VFL appearances for Werribee next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.