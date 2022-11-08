South Warrnambool export Emmanuel Ajang is determined to make more VFL appearances for Werribee next season.
The former Rooster, who turns 21 on Saturday, has signed on for his fourth year with the Tigers after a strong finish to the season.
He broke through for his Tigers debut in the final round, collecting 26 disposals in the midfield as his side inflicted a 181-point drubbing on the Northern Bullants. Now that he has a taste for state league football, Ajang isn't satisfied.
"Just play regularly that's my main goal," he said. "I just want to be in the team more."
The former Greater Western Victoria Rebel spoke highly of the Tigers' environment and said he benefited playing alongside some classy midfielders on debut.
"Tom Gribble, Dom Brew, players like that I guess just made it easy for me," he said.
"I didn't really feel out of place, I just felt comfortable. It was a really good way to end the season."
At the conclusion of the season Ajang said he received positive feedback from his Tigers mentors, which had given him confidence going into the preseason - not that he's getting ahead of himself.
"At the same time I'm trying to stay humble because I know every team's different," he said. "Every games going to be different so I've just got to keep standing up on my end. But everything was all positive."
With preseason already underway, Ajang is hoping to make improvements to his already impressive game.
He hopes to become elite at kicking as well as be more consistent and strong in aerial contests.
The youngster is expecting to commit to Geelong West Giants at local level again after flourishing with them this year in the Geelong football league.
He played 14 games for the Giants and was named in their best players on seven occasions.
"I really like it at that club as well," Ajang said.
