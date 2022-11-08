Under the Auld Pump: Peter's passion runs deep

The Geelong region is the fastest growing region in Australia and with that there are numerous challenges. The population in the region has grown significantly since COVID. More and more people are moving out of Melbourne and locating to Geelong and the surrounding areas. For example, it's predicted over the next ten to 15 years there's going to be a massive expansion in housing out around the Lara area. We believe there'll be about 110,000 houses built out there in that area over the ten to 15 years period. Developers have already purchased a lot of the land which you see when your leaving Geelong on the Ring Road on the left hand side. It's quite incredible to see what the future holds for the City Of Greater Geelong.