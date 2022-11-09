Brierly Christ Church playing-coach Lachie Rooke knows Saturday's long-awaited return to the field will be far from perfect but insists his players are as hungry and driven as ever.
Despite some rain forecast this weekend, Warrnambool and District cricket is expected to be a strong chance of a return to action after four straight washouts.
The WDCA season has seen five of the first six rounds called off, prompting the association to play purely one-day cricket again this year.
The Bulls mentor said the club was "chomping at the bit" to get back out there, last playing back on October 8 against North Warrnambool Eels.
"I can't believe how long it's been, I was thinking about it the other day actually," he said.
"We're keen to get back on and just play to be honest. There's obviously been a heap of discussion about what's going on with the season and what we do but it'll be nice to get out and simply play."
MORE SPORT:
He added motivation wouldn't be an issue after weeks of uncertainty surrounding a return to play.
"It changes a bit with players, we've had a few Thursdays washed out too which doesn't help but there's a lot of guys in the group that are keen to get involved, so overall the motivation is there," he said.
"I guess the challenge is there for clubs to keep it going, it's so easy to fall into the trap of it being like deja vu every week but we've tried to keep the spirits up as much as we can.
"You do pre-season, get people in and out of the club and it is challenging but the motivation to play is pretty strong."
One player who will be entering this weekend with match play under his belt is star skipper Mark Murphy - the winner of the 2022 Renegades Recruit - who enjoyed a run for Geelong's fourths in Premier cricket on Saturday, notching up 43 and snaring 2-39.
Rooke said ultimately it was one of the club's objectives to have their players involved at Premier level.
"It was really good to see Mark get a jumper, I know he'd touch base with them and done a bit of training with post the Renegades Recruit in the lead-up to the academy week," he said.
"I was happy to see it - Mark had this amazing opportunity to start the season and if the opportunity to play more arises, one of the things we want as a club is to develop Premier cricketers.
"We'll support him with what he chooses - absolutely as a club it'd be disappointed if we were to lose him on a Saturday but one of our three key things as a club is to develop juniors, win premierships and develop Premier cricketers."
The Bulls are scheduled to take on association newcomers Mortlake at home on Saturday after starting their season with a loss in round two.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.