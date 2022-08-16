A WARRNAMBOOL and District Cricket Association player will receive a special opportunity after being named Renegades Recruit.
Brierly-Christ Church captain Mark Murphy was named winner of the Melbourne Renegades' initiative on Tuesday night.
Murphy, 29, was one of 12 cricketers from across Victoria to take part in the Big Bash League club's program.
The three-time WDCA player of the year winner made the first cut when it was reduced to six contenders and then won a public vote after making the final three.
More than 2500 votes were cast with Murphy receiving 42 per cent.
The Renegades' academy team is scheduled to play a series of matches in October against two teams competing in the first round of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, plus an international T20 club and the Melbourne Stars Academy.
"I'm definitely surprised," Murphy said.
"There was some good competition and I was a bit surprised to get through to the last three. To make it all this way, I'm stoked to be here.
"I probably didn't have the self-belief the last couple of years... getting this opportunity into a different pathway, I'll start getting a lot more belief in myself and seeing how far I can take it.
"I'll keep staying fit and once the weather starts getting a bit nicer in Warrnambool, I'll start hitting the nets pretty early and cleaning up the skills as much as I can to get myself as best prepared as possible."
Murphy, a top-order batsman, will receive $1000 worth of cricket gear.
The Bulls - his home club - will be gifted $2000 Kookaburra merchandise.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
