Brierly Christ Church skipper Mark Murphy says he has been overwhelmed by messages of support within 12 hours of making the final of this year's Renegades Recruit.
Murphy, 29, was announced as part of the final three on Monday's episode, aired on Facebook and 7Plus. The winner will be decided by public vote. The ultimate recruit then joins a Melbourne Renegades academy squad for a pre-BBL tournament likely to be held in Victoria in October.
Murphy said he appreciated the community's support in corralling votes.
"I'm gobsmacked by it all and very grateful of people sharing it and voting and doing all those little things," he said. "Hopefully everyone in the town can spread the word and get behind it. I'm very humbled to represent Warrnambool. Any support I'll be happy with it and proud of where I end up."
The personal trainer said it was a good feeling learning he had made the final three, adding the training sessions he participated in over the series were some of the highest intensity sessions he's been a part of.
"Just everyone's ability and the skill level down there, it was really good to be a part of," he said.
He said he tried not to put pressure on himself and used the experience as a learning opportunity.
"I wanted to learn off the Renegades players and get some feedback and ideas in terms of tactics in the game," he said. "Just get as many resources in as possible to improve my game. As the day went on I got a little bit more self belief from the boys and it grew from there."
Featured highly in the second episode, Murphy spoke of his love for his home club Brierly and the people there and hoped to win the competition for them.
Voting is open at https://www.melbournerenegades.com.au/recruit. Voting closes 12pm, Friday, August 12 with the winner revealed next week.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
