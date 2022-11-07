The Standard

Warrnambool district cricket association decides post-Christmas fixture, scraps two-dayers

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated November 8 2022 - 3:51pm, first published 9:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool District cricket has made changes to its post-Christmas fixture. Picture by Anthony Brady

Warrnambool and District Cricket Association has settled on the format of its post-Christmas fixture after six of the first seven rounds were washed-out

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.