"I'd say, from when I started kicking the footy and then later getting into the more professional settings, about 90 per cent of our conversations was footy talk," she said. "I'd always look to him and try and learn as much as I could from him. When I was starting to get noticed... I would always look at footage of my game and we'd go over what I could work on and what I did well. He helped me out so much."