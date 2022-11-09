The Standard

Cobden signs former player Jack Hammond and Panmure vice captain Tom Mahony for 2023 Hampden league season

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated November 9 2022 - 4:16pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Hammond, who last played senior football for Cobden in 2018, is returning to the Bombers in 2023.

A pair of Cobden recruits add much-needed experience to a youthful side hoping to match it with the best in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.