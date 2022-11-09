A pair of Cobden recruits add much-needed experience to a youthful side hoping to match it with the best in 2023.
Former Bomber Jack Hammond and 2022 Panmure vice captain Tom Mahony have committed to the Hampden league outfit for next season, much to the delight of Cobden coach Dan Casey. Hammond, a midfielder, last played for the Bombers' senior team in 2018.
The 25-year-old spent the past few seasons with Tongala in the Murray league and Nightcliff in the NT Premier League. He won Tongala's 2019 best and fairest and featured in Nightcliff's 2020-21 premiership win.
Casey described the youngster, who is moving back to Cobden, as a "dangerous player" who would provide another "goal-kicking midfield option".
Mahony, who was vice captain of Warrnambool and District club Panmure the past three seasons, brings with him a wealth of experience from 10-plus years at the Bulldogs.
He can rotate between the midfield and forward-line and is already familiar with his new surroundings, having trained with the Bombers in 2022 due to living just outside of Cobden.
"It's exciting to have Tom on-board, him and his partner Caitlyn they're fantastic people and that's what we're trying to do is get good people around the club and Tom will be a handy player as well with a lot of experience," Casey said.
The Cobden mentor expects Mahony to rotate through the midfield and the forward line.
The Bombers finished sixth this year, 16-points adrift of fifth-placed Warrnambool who secured the last finals spot. Koroit (68 points), South Warrnambool (64 points), North Warrnambool Eagles (52 points) and Portland (44 points) were the other finalists.
Prior to adding Hammond and Mahony to their list, the Bombers signed former VFL and SANFL player Brody Mahoney as a playing co-coach , as well as Jesse Williamson from Colac Tigers.
Next year Casey wants his youth-laden side, boosted by their recruits, to narrow the gap between his side and the top-three teams.
"We probably were nowhere near Koroit, North and South but I thought we were competitive with the rest of them," he said.
