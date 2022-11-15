Now that his side has shown its capabilities Cobden captain Simon Murfett hopes to see it sustain the same level.
The Knights inflicted a 55-run win over Noorat on Saturday to secure their first win in the opening match of a South West cricket season since 2017-18.
It was also the first time Cobden had defeated Noorat since December 2019.
The Knights skipper was delighted to earn a win first up and said he wants his charges to "keep that consistency" going forward.
"A couple of times they started getting away on us a little bit but we just kept to the same plan and we got the result," he said. "As long as we have confidence in what we're doing and keep that consistency up I reckon we shouldn't be too bad.
"That'll be a big improvement if we can do that for the majority of games, I think that's where we struggled the last couple of years, we just couldn't be consistent enough.
"We'd be very good for say 20 overs and you'd have a 10-over spell where everything was no good and didn't go to plan."
Knights all-rounder Matt Kemp was superb in the win, notching his first division one 50 to go with bowling figures of 1-16.
Debutant Eddie Welsh also batted well making 29 and "never looked out of place" according to his skipper.
"Everyone played their part, it was really good, there wasn't a passenger at all," Murfett said.
Everyone played their part, it was really good...- Simon Murfett
"We didn't drop a chance I don't think so you can't complain about that.
"Normally the first day you've got catches going down everywhere and there's lots of wides."
Noorat captain Gus Bourke stood out with the ball claiming figures of 4-33.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.