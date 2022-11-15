REIGNING Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic champion Lachlan McHugh will wait to reacquaint himself with the Premier Speedway circuit after the Queenslander withdrew on Wednesday from this weekend's Victorian title.
McHugh was expected to be part of a quality-laden 53-car field for Saturday's Premier Speedway meeting - the first of its season after rain washed out its opener earlier this month - before withdrawing.
New Premier Speedway general manager Michael Parry said fellow classic champions Jamie Veal and Corey McCullagh as well as current Australian title-holder Marcus Dumesny and current SRA Series champion Daniel Pestka were among drivers to vie for the title.
"Brock Hallett has been in good form, he was runner-up in Sydney last week," he said.
"We have Ryan Jones from Murray Bridge and the likes of Sam Walsh from Sydney."
McHugh had planned to race for Geelong-based car owner Domain Ramsey rather than bring his own car down from Queensland.
Reigning Victorian champion Matthew Dumesny is not among the entries at this stage after "hurting an engine in Sydney last week".
Parry said the track, which will also host the formula 500 Jack Willsher Cup, was in impressive condition despite recent erratic weather conditions.
"Avalon has just cancelled their (meeting) on Friday night but we're all good. We have had a little bit of rain but not a lot," he said.
Parry is "a little bit nervous but excited" for his first competition in charge of the Allansford-based venue after "a couple of false starts".
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
