The Standard
Updated

Lachlan McHugh withdraws from 2022 Victorian title field at Premier Speedway

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated November 16 2022 - 9:30am, first published November 15 2022 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan McHugh has won multiple races at Premier Speedway. Picture by Morgan Hancock

REIGNING Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic champion Lachlan McHugh will wait to reacquaint himself with the Premier Speedway circuit after the Queenslander withdrew on Wednesday from this weekend's Victorian title.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.