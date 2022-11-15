LEADING Sydney trainer John Sargent has entered his lightly-raced stayer Bastida for the $300,000 Jericho Cup (4600-metre) at Warrnambool on November 27.
Bastida, who won a qualifying race at Canberra on Sunday, was one of 36 entries for the Jericho Cup when nominations closed at noon on Tuesday.
Warrnambool Racing Club chief executive officer Tom O'Connor is excited with the quality of horses for the longest flat race in Australia.
"We've got plenty of depth going on the nominations for this year's Jericho Cup," O'Connor told The Standard.
"It's great to see John Sargent has Bastida among the entries. The two qualify winners from New Zealand and the one from Queensland are also among the nominations.
"With such healthy numbers for the Jericho, it looks likely there will be a $60,000 consultation race over 4065 metres on the program."
O'Connor is bullish about interest in the race day.
"We're confident there'll be a big crowd on-course. We've had people from various parts of Australia and New Zealand wanting to know about the day," he said.
"The Jericho Cup, which has only been going for four years, has established itself as a great race day on the Australian racing calendar and honours our war heroes in the First World War."
Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde, who won the 2020 Jericho Cup with Count Zero, has nominated the eight-year-old along with stablemate Bazini while fellow local trainers Simon Ryan, Mark Greig and Aaron Purcell have nominated horses.
Philanthropist Bill Gibbins, who is the brainchild of the Jericho Cup, made a four-year commitment to establish the race back in 2018.
He has handed the reins to Racing Victoria for the 2022 event but is still a sounding board. Acceptances close at 9.30am on Thursday, November 24.
