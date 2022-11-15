The Standard

Sydney stayer Bastida to compete in 2022 Jericho Cup in Warrnambool

By Tim Auld
Updated November 15 2022 - 5:00pm, first published 2:30pm
John Sargent will have a runner in Warrnambool's Jericho Cup. Picture by Reg Ryan/Racing Photos

LEADING Sydney trainer John Sargent has entered his lightly-raced stayer Bastida for the $300,000 Jericho Cup (4600-metre) at Warrnambool on November 27.

