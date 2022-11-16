Craig Britten's earlier-than expected return from a broken leg which sidelined him throughout the football season has paid dividends to Russells Creek's undefeated start to the season.
Britten said he was initially told by his physiotherapist he wouldn't play cricket before Christmas after breaking his left leg in his second-ever game for Warrnambool and District league outfit South Rovers in April.
But a laser-focused recovery saw the 31-year-old return for the first game of the division one season last month and feature heavily in both of the Creekers' opening two wins.
He claimed 3-34 against Merrivale on October 8 before snaring 3-18 against Dennington on Saturday following four rounds of washouts.
"It was really good to get back into it and back around the fellas and get a win on the board," he said. "Originally the physio told me I wouldn't be playing cricket before Christmas. To start right away and not miss any games has been really good.
"I'm starting to bring it together. Coming from the broken leg I spent a lot of time laying on the couch and doing nothing. It's good to get back out running around and playing some cricket."
Breaking the left fibula just above the ankle - Britten's landing leg when bowling - the medium pacer needed surgery to insert a plate and screws.
Six weeks on the couch was followed by a month in a moon boot before he could return to work at Callaghan Motors.
Britten said starting physio to rehab his leg was a crucial part to his recovery.
"Once I got that right I was right to start running and then got the tick of approval a few weeks out from the cricket season that I was right to give it a crack," he said.
"She's back to pretty much normal now, still a little bit of pain around but I think I'm going to have to deal with for a few years yet."
With the injury curtailing his first season at South Rovers, Britten is looking forward to a second year at the Lions in 2023, their pre-season set to start from Monday.
"Being my first footy season down in Warrnambool it was even more disappointing," he said. "But I've re-signed up and will give it another go next year."
The half-back flanker said he hadn't met new Lions coach Tim Condon yet but had heard good things.
"There is a bit of excitement there now we've ticked off that coach," he said. "All reports are he's a ripper fella. I can't wait to get into it."
Moving to Warrnambool from Horsham 18 months ago, Britten quickly became a mainstay in a Creekers' dynasty which by then had three premierships in four seasons.
Known for taking big-time wickets, Britten's season-best figures of 3-26 came in the 2021-22 grand final victory against North Warrnambool Eels and included Eels skipper Nick Butters.
A lower-order bat at Creek, Britten is putting time into his batting in the hope of offering some late order runs for the reigning premier.
Britten said winning early games this summer was key to Creek adding more silverware to the trophy cabinet.
"We've kept everyone on board and we're a tight knit group," he said. "To go into Christmas with some good wins under your belt is really key to give you that confidence.
"We've got a big chance to bring some good seasons together and really have some success."
Russells Creek plays Port Fairy on Saturday from 12.30pm, with the game expected to be moved from Jetty Flat to Avery's Paddock.
MORE SPORT:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.