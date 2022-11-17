The Standard

Former Terang teacher benefiting from decision to take on AFLW coaching role with Brisbane Lions

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated November 17 2022 - 5:45pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terang export and Brisbane Lions AFLW defensive coach Paul Henriksen speaks to his back line ahead of a game. Picture by Brisbane Lions Media

The decision to join Brisbane's AFLW program is one a former south-west teacher-turned-elite football coach doesn't regret.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.