Wannon sport award winners recognised for outstanding achievements

Updated November 17 2022 - 5:59pm, first published 5:30pm
Portland BMX rider Jack Thorp (right) receives his achievement award from member for Wannon Dan Tehan. Picture by Sean McKenna

Portland BMX rider Jack Thorp will channel the dedication he applies to his sport, as well as the sense of freedom he feels when he rides, when competing at next week's National BMX Championships in Tasmania.

