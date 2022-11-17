Portland BMX rider Jack Thorp will channel the dedication he applies to his sport, as well as the sense of freedom he feels when he rides, when competing at next week's National BMX Championships in Tasmania.
Jack, 17, was one of several winners announced at Thursday's Wannon Sports awards ceremony, recognising outstanding achievement in sport. He said he was both excited and nervous when receiving the award from member for Wannon Dan Tehan.
The award comes after a wave of strong results for the year 12 student, who is leading the National BMX Series in the 17-24 men's cruisers.
In his first year "chasing the points" Jack has travelled to events in Adelaide, Brisbane and Alice Springs to culminate a 100-point lead heading into the final round in Launceston. It's arguably an impressive feat considering Jack is the youngest among his competitors and racing riders up to six years older.
Jack will be out to impress at next week's National BMX Championships, where he will duke it out in the 17-24 men's 20" and 17-24 men's cruiser events, and the final round of the National BMX Series.
Training with BMX team SUNN in Melbourne, Jack, who has been riding for more than a decade, puts in the hours travelling, training or competing. He also works multiple part-time jobs to help pay for his riding.
"I've been up in Melbourne for two weeks training with my team coach with a few older riders," he said of his preparation for nationals. "I'm up to Melbourne most weekends, or every fortnight basically."
The sport is a family affair for the Thorps, with dad Tim serving as president of the Portland BMX Club, a coach and technical delegate for Victoria and mum Trudy a past club secretary. Tim's service to the sport was also recognised with a sports volunteer award.
Following the lead of his parents, who opened a bike store in Portland 12 months ago, Jack has taken on a coaching and junior committee role at the club.
"We try and get both our kids (including sister Charley) involved in all aspects so they have a full understanding that it's not just the racing," Trudy said.
Wannon sport achievement award winners include:
Hamilton's Eve Wear was recognised for her success in tennis, including winning the Warrnambool Lawn Tennis Open Tennis Australia Event in the Under 11 section in March and the Greater Western Primary Tennis Girls Region Championship in Ballarat in May.
Byaduk's Zoe Addinsall represented Australia in the World Laser Run Championships in Portugal in September, winning a bronze medal in the under 17 mixed relay and finishing sixth individually.
Addinsall also took out the under 17 tetrathlon event at this year's Victorian Pony Club state championships, and is the current under 17 modern pentathlon national and state champion.
Jordyn Brown was recognised for her results in clay target shooting.
The Brit Brit athlete placed third in the C-grade 69th Australian Double Barrell Trap in Wagga Wagga in March and was the overall winner in the two-day 25 Target Continental Championship B grade high gun at Mount Gambier in January.
Warrnambool teenager Mia Cook's incredible surf life season was recognised, culminating in winning six gold medals at the state championships.
Cook also provided over 30 hours of volunteer service by actively patrolling the Warrnambool beach and assisting the Youth and Nipper competition squads at the surf club in their training sessions.
Hamilton's Molly O'Brien was recognised for her excellence in golf, competing in the under 18 SSV Secondary Schools Golf Final at Yarra Golf Club in June where she placed ninth. O'Brien was also the 1st Handicap winner in the U18 Ballarat Junior Open in January, as well as the winner of Southwest Junior Classic Heywood/Portland.
Penhurst's Jessica Rentsch stars for the Greater Western Victorian Rebels and Portland's under-18 sides and was named best and fairest in the Western Victoria Female Football League despite missing several games with injury.
Glenfyne's Thomas Roberts has been selected to represent Australia in the 2022 IWWF Asia-Oceania Barefoot Championships this month. He has also been named in the squad for the IWWF 2023 Open, Junior, and Under 23 World Barefoot Championships in February.
Camperdown College's lawn bowls team was crowned senior boys state champions at the SSV Lawn Bowls State Championship in Melbourne.
The achievement was a credit to the boys' commitment and perseverance, which included practising playing carpet bowls in the hallways during lunchtimes due to limited facilities.
Mercy Regional College's clay target shooting team won the Victorian Clay Target Association school regional shoot in Noorat against competition from Hamilton, Ballarat and Warrnambool. They went on to place second at the State School Championships.
Penshurst Football Netball Club's under 16.5 football team enjoyed an undefeated season, culminating in a premiership.
The players were also credited for their off-field work, attending fundraising events and club working bees.
Hamilton runner Narelle Frichot's dedication and commitment was epitomised when she completed the Boston Marathon this year in a time of 3:35.7. She also competed in the Melbourne Marathon in December, along with Port Fairy and Riverrun Geelong 10km events.
Casterton's Alyssa Humphries was the only Victorian selected to represent Australia in the under-22 side at the Indoor Cricket World Cup in Melbourne in October.
Humphries, who played premier cricket for Essendon Maribyrnong Cricket Club, also travels to Melbourne weekly to compete in the National Indoor Cricket League and for training.
Warrnambool sprinter Grace Kelly has won four state titles in the 100 and 200 metre events in recent years, and finished second in the 200-metre under-17 national final with a career-best 24.93 seconds.
Recognised for his longtime dedication and commitment to local sport in Cobden, Cameron Beaton has been a president, committee member, player manager and junior coach for more than 17 years at Cobden Cricket Club. Beaton has also held numerous roles at Cobden Football Netball Club.
Chris Bensch was recognised for his contribution to Penshurst Football and Netball Club as the club's football director. In addition, Bensch is a trainer, waterboy and boundary umpire. Bensch's fellow club members say, "he is the first person to arrive on game days or training nights and is often the last to leave".
Koroit's Peter McElgunn has shown more than 30 years service to the Saints as a volunteer. McElgunn has helped spearhead projects at the club, including the building of the new netball facilities and has fundraised, cooked barbecues and organised reunions.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
