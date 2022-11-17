The Standard

After moving to Australia just two years ago, youngster Sedgae Lucardie already making mark at Port Fairy Seagulls

Matt Hughes
Matt Hughes
November 17 2022
Sedgae Lucardie has played 13 senior games for Port Fairy after moving to Australia two years ago. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Port Fairy's Sedgae Lucardie has only played football for two seasons but already shapes as a key piece of the Seagulls' future.

