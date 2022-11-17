The Standard

Warrnambool, South West cricketers named in Geelong junior female academy for season 2022-23

Nick Creely
Nick Creely
Updated November 17 2022 - 11:41am, first published 11:30am
Dunkeld and Geelong cricketer Jess Field will be one of three coaches in the program. Picture supplied

Five of the region's most promising under 15 female cricketers will train and play under the watchful eye of Premier cricket coaches this season after being named in Geelong Cricket Club's junior academy.

