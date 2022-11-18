North Warrnambool Eagles have acted swiftly to shore up their squad, adding three quality recruits as they look to go one better than a grand final appearance in 2023.
Star key forward Nick Rodda (Darley), wing-man Angus Noske (Hamilton) and former Eagle Sam McKinnon (Chelsea) will pull on the side's jumper in 2023.
Rodda - a major coup for the Eagles forward line - was crowned the Ballarat league's equal-leading goal-kicker in 2022 with 56 majors.
The 194-centimetre key-forward has also spent time with West Perth Falcons in the WAFL and Williamstown Seagulls in the VFL.
Rodda played 41 games at the Seagulls and kicked 70 goals while at the Falcons he appeared at senior level 96 times and featured in the side's 2013 premiership win.
The 28-year-old has a connection to the Eagles through his partner, Maisie Barlow, who has joined the club's open netball side for next season.
"To have someone of his calibre and quality join our club is terrific," Eagles coach Adam Dowie said.
"They (Rodda and Barlow) are really looking for a good family environment. I know that's one of the strengths of North Warrnambool. (There's) lots of families, a terrific environment so it wasn't a terribly hard sell."
McKinnon returns to the club after playing with Chelsea in the Mornington Peninsula League, where he played 17 games this year.
The classy left-footer last played for the Eagles in the 2019 grand final and reunites with brother Joe in the Eagles seniors.
Dowie said Noske, who played 14 senior games for Hamilton in 2022, was "looking for a change" and as a winger in his twenties filled multiple list needs for the Eagles.
"We've either got guys over 30 or guys under 24 so to just have someone mid-twenties is important for us and the demographic of our side," Dowie said.
"Angus can play on a wing which is probably the one area that we've been chasing a little bit the last few years. Harry Keast has been that winger but we're hoping Harry's going to be playing more Rebels and develop into an inside mid."
Aside from boosting the club's depth and quality, Dowie hopes the trio of signings will give the side "a bit of momentum and impetus going into Christmas".
"We've probably got a couple of guys at the moment who are umming and ahhing in terms of what they're going to do," he said.
"Certainly with these three signings we probably hope that might persuade them to go 'nah we're still going to be in the mix'. Which I think we will be."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
