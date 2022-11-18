The Standard

North Warrnambool Eagles sign former VFL and WAFL forward Nick Rodda, Sam McKinnon and Angus Noske for 2023

Matt Hughes
Matt Hughes
Updated November 18 2022 - 2:04pm, first published 1:00pm
Angus Noske, Sam McKinnon and Nick Rodda will play for North Warrnambool Eagles in 2023.

North Warrnambool Eagles have acted swiftly to shore up their squad, adding three quality recruits as they look to go one better than a grand final appearance in 2023.

