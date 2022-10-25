The Standard

Allansford sign Brad Bull, Nick Johnstone for the 2023 Warrnambool and District league season

Updated October 25 2022 - 9:27am, first published 9:00am
Nick Johnstone and Brad Bull have signed on at Allansford for the 2023 Warrnambool and District league season. Picture by Anthony Brady

Allansford has landed two highly regarded signatures in the form of a three-time Hampden league premiership player and a two-time J.A Esam medallist.

