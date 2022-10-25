Allansford has landed two highly regarded signatures in the form of a three-time Hampden league premiership player and a two-time J.A Esam medallist.
Hampden league defender Brad Bull, who has played for Warrnambool since 2006, will line up at Allansford in 2023, as will Nick Johnstone, who returns to the club he won two league best and fairests for in 2012 and 2014.
The pair are expected to provide on-field experience for a young-and-upcoming list, with the Cats finishing seventh in 2022 with a 4-14 record.
Bull, 31, said it was a hard decision to depart his home club, with his friendship with Cats skipper Brett Hunger the main motivator to cross to Allansford.
"I absolutely love the club (Warrnambool), it's my home club and it was a very hard decision to leave as I have been there so long," he said. "But Brett (Hunger), he played a couple years at Warrnambool and sort of pushed the envelop a bit to get me over to the Cats."
Bull, who won three senior premierships at the Blues in 2010, 2012 and 2013, said he would aim to bring leadership to the Cats.
"I've played a lot of finals football," he said. "I'll just bring that experience, just that on-field and off-field leadership. Whatever I can bring from my past experiences I will hopefully bring for the Cats."
Bull said he was excited to give Warrnambool and District league "a crack" and line up against different teams and players.
Meanwhile, Johnstone returns to Allansford after playing the 2022 season with Heywood, his home-town club, in the South West District league.
The 32-year-old, who lives in Allansford, said he was looking forward to helping the Cats develop on-field.
"My time, I'm not 21 anymore, it's just helping them out," he said. "I want to be that on-field leader."
Senior coach Tim Nowell will return for a second year at the helm, while Brett Membrey, a former Allansford player, has signed on as an assistant coach.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport.
