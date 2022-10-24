Cobden coach Ingrid Bellman was "really proud" of her side after it became the club's first-ever women's team to take the field on Sunday.
The Knights were comfortably defeated by Nestles after posting 3-92 off their 20 overs but were far from disgraced against a polished Nestles' outfit.
Nestles finished 4-133 after their allotted overs.
"It was a good, solid start for us all," Bellman said of the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association match.
"We had a few newbies that had never played cricket before but they slotted themselves in really well.
"We fought a very good battle and a few early wickets helped as well.
"We had a really strong side and Nestles just proved that little bit too good."
Bellman was the standout for the Knights with the bat, scoring a composed 43 not out while Jessica Walsh chimed in with a patient 17.
Sascha White was the best of the Factory bowlers, snaring 1-7.
Walsh backed up her batting form collecting 2-11 with the ball but it wasn't enough to stop Nestles' batters -led by Mikaela Doran with 50 retired not out - from chasing down the total.
"A few more runs would have been nice but just the pitch on the day wasn't doing much for the bowlers and wasn't doing too much for the batters either," Bellman said.
"That's just the way it was.
"Nestles has got a very strong foundation to them and we're just trying to build that through the first few games and hopefully work our way up and win a few games this season and lead to bigger-and-better things."
They listen and take stuff on-board and they're happy to work extra time at training.- Ingrid Bellman
Bellman, who skippered West Warrnambool last season, has enjoyed taking the reins at Cobden and developing the club's women's program.
"They're a great bunch of girls to get around and really cruisey to work with," she said.
"They listen and take stuff on-board and they're happy to work extra time at training.
"It's a really good group that we've got there, really solid to start with and hopefully build on."
The Knights mentor is hoping this season can act as a platform for future success.
"If we can win one, maybe two games I'd be happy with that but just playing cricket getting out there and giving the girls some experience in the games (is the aim)," she said. "Hopefully in the seasons to come get that bit more solid and work to a lot more wins and eventually a premiership."
In the remaining matches reigning premiers Allansford-Panmure had a big win over North Warrnambool while Brierly-Christ Church prevailed by just two runs against Hawkesdale.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
