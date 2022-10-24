Warrnambool recruit Will Lord says his new football home's wide expanses will suit his playing style.
The former Newtown and Chilwell wingman will join the Blues for the 2023 Hampden league season, eager to play under new coach Dan O'Keefe.
Lord, who also had a stint at Camperdown, is excited to play regular games at the Blues' spiritual home.
"The facilities at Reid Oval will be good for my game, being so big and wide," he said.
"I enjoy running and carrying the ball so I am really excited to play for the town and really hook into it."
The grandson of Geelong premiership player Stewart Lord is working three days a week in Warrnambool for Charles Stewart and Co Real Estate.
His other work days are spent out of the Colac office.
Joining the Blues seemed a logical choice.
"Travelling (for footy) was getting a bit too much for me going back to Geelong and I thought I'd come back and play in the Hampden league," Lord said.
"They are a pretty proud, strong club and have a lot of support.
"They're a big club and I'm excited about what Dan is going to bring."
The new Blue said there was a connection with former Carlton VFL coach O'Keefe who has also played at Newtown and Chilwell.
"He is very enthusiastic and being young too he's quite relatable," he said.
"I just feel really excited to be play under him and I can't wait to learn off him too."
Lord, 24, wants to play his role in Warrnambool's finals tilt.
"They are quite young and have good depth with juniors coming through and I am just looking forward to being able to provide my run-and-carry game," he said.
"I am looking forward to getting to know everyone, bringing what I can offer and hopefully we can go a long way next year."
Lord, who has family across the south-west including Camperdown, Timboon and Port Campbell, played for the Magpies in 2019 and again in 2021 before a broken wrist ended his season.
The keen surfer and fisherman returned to Geelong league club Newtown and Chilwell this year.
