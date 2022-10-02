NEW Warrnambool coach Dan O'Keefe says the revamped Reid Oval is a stark contrast to the ground he played on as a junior.
The former Carlton VFL mentor, who will return to the Hampden league in 2023, said the multi-million dollar redevelopment, which included a surface upgrade, would help showcase footballers' skills.
The ground will host an AFLW game between Essendon and Geelong on Sunday.
O'Keefe said he was excited to coach at the complex next season as the Blues strive to improve on an elimination final finish.
"I understand that redevelopment has been in the works for a long time," he said.
"They have probably been talking about that since I was a junior playing footy there.
"To see it come up now and just looking at the surface, it's exciting to call that your home club.
"The club is very fortunate to have facilities like this so I am very grateful to walk into that establishment."
O'Keefe has fond memories playing at Reid Oval in the mid-2000s when it was "very muddy in the middle".
"I remember as a junior we used to win games of footy and then go and slide through the centre wicket in the mud," he said.
"I have amazing memories as a junior. I played all my junior footy there and it was great.
"I think every year we played, we played in a grand final and we won every second one.
"It was Warrnambool and South in my age groups growing up."
All 10 Hampden league clubs have locked in their senior football coaches for next season.
O'Keefe and Dustin McCorkell (Port Fairy) are new leaders at their respective clubs.
Ben Kenna (Terang Mortlake), Mat Battistello (South Warrnambool), Chris McLaren (Koroit), Adam Dowie (North Warrnambool Eagles), Neville Swayn (Camperdown), Jarrod Holt (Portland), Dan Casey (Cobden) and Hamish Waldron (Hamilton Kangaroos) have all re-signed.
All 10 coaches are non-playing appointments.
O'Keefe said they were "great mentors for young men wanting to play footy".
"I am really impressed with the array of coaches in the Hampden league," he said.
"I know and am quite friendly with a lot of the coaches there now."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.