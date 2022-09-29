PORT Fairy is striving to add depth to its football lists under new coach Dustin McCorkell.
The Hampden league club - coming off a season where it forfeited one senior game and multiple reserves games - is confident of attracting new and former players during the off-season.
McCorkell, who has already signed brothers Josh and Dylan Gunning and ex-Geelong league player Adam Stirling, said the Seagulls wanted to be an inviting place for all players.
"The first thing I had to do was contact all the current players and that's looking really positive," he said.
"We need more players, there's no shying away from that fact.
"We forfeited in the ressies and once in the seniors so it's purely to get some more numbers back at the footy club first of all.
"There's quite a few people around Port Fairy who have just had a year or two off and are keen to get back onboard."
McCorkell said it was important to understand different people were searching for different results out of their football careers and to cater for all parties.
"We need an increase in players to play in the 12 o'clock game and the two o'clock game," he said.
"A lot of players strive to play in the two o'clock game and a lot of other players just want to have a kick with their mates.
"It is going to be a good place to be and it's important they enjoy themselves and want to turn up on a Saturday."
Dedicating time to different passions, such as surfing, is important, according to McCorkell.
"If they are keen to have a kick of footy, they can still put the required amount of time in to do what's required at the Port Fairy footy club," he said.
"There's a few boys who love their surfing but there's been plenty of good surfers play AFL. There's time to do both, which is what I am trying to let them know."
McCorkell said the club's under 18 players, including Ollie Myers, Oscar Pollock, Sedgae Lucardie and Radush Mohan who all "had a taste of senior footy", were driving it forward.
"We have an amazing group of kids and they're already straight into it," he said.
"They're super keen and they create a really good energy around the club."
They will learn from the Seagulls' three recruits.
The Gunning siblings are past Seagulls players and will add experience while Stirling has moved to the area.
McCorkell said the club was thrilled to have the trio commit for the 2023 season.
"The Gunning boys are from a great family that's from around the area and secondly they are among a great bunch of blokes who have played for Port Fairy over the past 10-year period," he said.
"They are both good footballers as well - Josh gives us a bit of height and Dylan gives us a bit of experience and can play anywhere on the ground.
"There's a few of those boys we're hoping will have a kick again this year."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
