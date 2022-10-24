Newly re-appointed Allansford A grade netball coach Rachel Mungean is pleased with the improvement she's witnessed in players over the past six months.
Mungean will stay on as A grade and 17 and under coach for the Warrnambool and District league outfit, insisting the role was never meant to be a one-year endeavour.
"Developing those juniors to come up into the senior ranks, it's not just for one year," she said.
Mungean said her squad, which finished ninth this year with a 5-11-2 record, all stepped up and took each challenge head on.
"They go out on the court thinking they have nothing to lose and give me everything they've got," she said. "That's what you really want."
The former Heytesbury/Timboon Demons player-coach said returning to the Warrnambool and District after a 10-year hiatus this season reminded her of the standard of competition.
Less than two games separated fifth and ninth.
"It really shows how strong and willing you are as a coach to develop (players) and work, it's just not going to be handed to you," she said.
Mungean said the Cats' goal was to push towards becoming a top-three team.
"That's where we want to become more professional on game day, put everything we've got into it and really learn how to win," she said.
Mungean said building versatility into players to step into multiple positions remained a focus.
"They took that on board, they didn't expect that (main) position was theirs," she said. "They had to work hard for it."
Five of Allansford's six teams made finals this season, with Mungean leading the 17 and under to the preliminary finals.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
