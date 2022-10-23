Warrnambool and District cricket general manager Nick Ansell says the board will look at options for the rest of the season's structure, after a third round of division one and two cricket was lost to rain on Saturday.
The decision to abandon the matches was made by the association at around 10 am on Saturday after up to 40 millimetres of rain fell in the district on Friday night.
Ansell said it "wasn't safe and appropriate to play".
He added that the board would discuss its options looking forward, at its next meeting.
"Whether that's potentially looking at going to one-day cricket," he said. "Missing as much cricket as we have already, does probably make it a little bit difficult to honour the original structure. We'll seek a bit of feedback from clubs, we'll get all opinions on-board."
Ansell said some grounds were in better condition than others but admitted it was a "balancing act" when letting some games go ahead.
"We acknowledge in division one if there's one game out of six that plays and the other five are washed out, we don't really want that to occur," he said. "Being that way it's probably not the fairest outcome."
South West Cricket Association is yet to hold a match this season, after its matches were washed-out for the second consecutive week.
SWCA president Kim Mathew said the conditions were too risky to play. He said the board would consult with clubs and look at playing the Twenty20 rounds mid-week to get the two lost rounds back.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
