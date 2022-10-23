The Standard

Options on the table after third round of Warrnambool and District cricket washed out in four weeks

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated October 23 2022 - 8:17am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WDCA general manager Nick Ansell at Brierly Recreation Reserve which was too wet to play on Saturday. Picture by Anthony Brady

Warrnambool and District cricket general manager Nick Ansell says the board will look at options for the rest of the season's structure, after a third round of division one and two cricket was lost to rain on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.