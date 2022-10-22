The chance to play alongside a sibling was too good to pass up for one of Koroit's newest signings.
Clem Nagorcka has returned to his junior club alongside older brother Levi - a four-time premiership player with the Saints.
Joining the pair at the seven-time reigning premiers is former Adelaide Crow and two-time Koroit premiership player Tim McIntyre.
The younger Nagorcka sibling spent the 2022 season with St Joseph's in the Geelong football league but due to a horror run of injuries only played two senior games.
The 20-year-old said playing alongside Levi was a significant factor in his return.
"There's eight years between us and I've never played with Levi," he said.
"To get the opportunity to play with him is probably not going to come again I wouldn't have thought."
Nagorcka - who last played for the Saints in 2021 - added the possibility of winning a premiership with his childhood club was also appealing.
"It's my home club and I've always wanted to win a flag there, especially in the seniors and I haven't won a juniors flag or a seniors flag," he said.
"So coming back with Levi that would be bloody awesome to win a flag with him."
At Joeys, Nagorcka fell victim to a syndesmosis injury in round one, only to break his hand in his round 12 senior return.
After missing the remainder of the season, the youngster said his hand was "right to go now".
Levi too has struggled with injury.
The midfielder joined St Joseph's (from Koroit) for the 2019 season, before suffering a season-ending knee injury during pre-season and hasn't played since.
McIntyre - a back-to-back best-and-fairest winner with the Saints during the 2017 and 2018 premiership seasons - moved to Bellarine club Barwon heads at the beginning of 2019.
The 33-year-old returned to the Saints in 2021, kicking 23 goals before the season was abandoned.
He didn't feature for the club in 2022.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.