Dunkeld Blue's Chris Burrell isn't too concerned about expectations of his side after its outstanding first year in weekend pennant division one.
Last season the newcomers surprised everyone when they made the grand final in their inaugural season in the Western Region Playing Area's top grade.
This year the side has got off to a mixed start with a win against Koroit Blue in round one before falling to Warrnambool Blue on Saturday.
Warrnambool Blue won all three rinks, earning a 69-59 shot victory.
Burrell acknowledged there were some expectations to replicate last season's efforts but said it was something the side could utilise to their advantage.
"It was a pretty successful year being the newcomers in their first year and if we can build on that and keep going forward then I don't think you worry too much about that pressure or expectation," he said before Saturday's game.
"Just head down, put the bowls down and let that do the talking."
The Dunkeld bowler said there had been some changes to the side in the off-season but he believed it was "just as strong, if not stronger" this time around.
"Hopefully we can just keep the consistency together and just play some good, consistent bowls throughout the season and find ourselves in that top-four come the pointy end of the season and go from there," he said.
Burrell was happy to see the addition of Dennington and Lawn Tennis in the top-grade this summer, after clubs voted to scrap promotion and relegation for division one.
"I think it's great to have all ten clubs in there but we'll see how it goes and all the clubs will get together and review it at the end of the year," he said.
With 14 rounds in the season and 12 teams, Dunkeld will play its final three games against the remaining top-four teams from last summer.
"Personally I don't mind it, I don't mind playing the better teams at the end of the season," Burrell said.
"Ultimately in the end if they're the ones you're going to have to beat it's nice to be playing them towards the end of the season as well, just to see where you're really at and prepare you then if you're hopefully making finals."
In other division one matches, reigning premiers City Red continued their hot start to the season with a 57-55 win over Timboon Gold while Terang Blue secured its first win - a 64-44 triumph over Lawn Red.
Mortlake Blue handed Port Red a 50-48 loss while City Gold comfortably defeated Dennington Jets 76-49.
Warrnambool Gold was the other victor.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
