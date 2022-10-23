Terang Tornadoes men's coach Josh Brebner praised his side's resilience after it overcame Surfcoast Chargers in a thriller.
The Tornadoes triumphed 83-81 at home but were in danger of relinquishing the win in the last quarter, after leading at all three changes.
Two of their players also had to tread carefully late, with Henry Roberts getting fouled out and Jake Bartlett coming close.
"The last quarter they got a bit of a good run on," Brebner said.
"I think they got to three-or-four points in front there at one stage. We had ourselves in a little bit of foul trouble.
"The boys held strong and finished off quite well.
"We were able to weather the storm as they say and rally ourselves with our defence. It's good to see."
Ryley Hutchins top-scored for the home side with 25 points while Jake Bartlett added 17.
Brebner highlighted Bartlett and Xavier Vickers (nine points) for their performances.
"Xavier Vickers really stood out today and Jake Bartlett was pretty strong under the ring," he said.
"Xavier Vickers his offensive rebounding and his defensive pressure was really good to see from a young fella."
The Tornadoes have two wins from two games to start the season, with Brebner admitting "you can't ask for a much better start to the season".
He said his side will look to make some adjustments moving forward.
"Probably just a bit more flow and movement with the ball (is needed)," he said.
"Probably stick to our structure a little bit more and our full-court press, we'll work a little bit more on tidying that up a little bit."
Earlier on Sunday, the Tornadoes women couldn't register their first win of the season in their battle with the Chargers.
The home side lost 61-69 after leading 34-26 at half-time and 51-50 at the final break.
Ava Grundy top-scored for the Terang with 15 points while Rhi Davis wasn't far behind with 13 points. On Saturday Terang hosts Mount Gambier Lakers in a men's and women's double header.
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.