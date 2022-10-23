The Standard

Winslow training export, Ciaron Maher, wins Manikato Stakes with Bella Nipotina

By Tim Auld
Updated October 23 2022 - 3:32am, first published 2:00am
Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Bella Nipotina won the Manikato Stakes.

Classy mare Bella Nipotina won her first group one from nine starts at the elite level when she scored an effortless victory for Winslow training export Ciaron Maher, in Saturday's $2 million Manikato Stakes at Moonee Valley.

