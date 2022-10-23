Classy mare Bella Nipotina won her first group one from nine starts at the elite level when she scored an effortless victory for Winslow training export Ciaron Maher, in Saturday's $2 million Manikato Stakes at Moonee Valley.
Racing Victoria stewards had to move the Manikato Stakes from Friday night's program after a large lightning bolt hit the racecourse forcing them to reschedule to Saturday's meeting with the $5 million Cox Plate.
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, scratched Coolangatta - stablemate of Bella Nipotina - 90 minutes before Saturday's race due to the heavy-track downgrade.
Bella Nipotina, with Craig Williams in the saddle, defeated Rothfire by more than four lengths to take out the 1200-metre contest. Maher said the five-year-old mare deserved her first group one victory,
"It's a wonderful result that Bella Nipotina won the Manikato," Maher told The Standard.
"She put the writing on the wall for the Manikato win following her second placing behind Coolangatta in the Moir Stakes. I thought she looked a million dollars before the Manikato. The win has really enhanced her value as a broodmare and is a great result for her owners. They have been wonderful supportersof our stable.
"Bella Nipotina is a very valuable mare and the win is also tremendous for our hard working staff and I must mention the winning ride by Craig Williams. It was a very good ride. He rode the mare to perfection on a testing track."
Williams said the performance of Bella Nipotina was phenomenal.
"She ran a great race in the Moir," he said. "She was only beaten in the Moir by the track and barrier. Ciaron and Dave did a great job producing her in tip-top condition for this race."
Bella Nipotina, an $80,000 purchase at the 2019 Inglis Yearling Sales, has won more than $3.2 million in stake money for her connections after winning six of her 32 starts.
