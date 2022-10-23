The Standard

Inside Racing: Trainer Aaron Purcell has high hopes for Dashing in $2 million race

By Tim Auld
Updated October 23 2022 - 11:42pm, first published 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Purcell is confident in Dashing's chances at Flemington. Picture by Morgan Hancock

UNDERRATED Warrnambool galloper Dashing may be a surprise runner in the $2 million group one VRC Derby (2500 metres) at Flemington on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.