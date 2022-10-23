UNDERRATED Warrnambool galloper Dashing may be a surprise runner in the $2 million group one VRC Derby (2500 metres) at Flemington on Saturday.
Dashing, with Linda Meech in the saddle, ran fourth last Saturday in the group two Golf Vase (2040 metres) at Moonee Valley.
The Vase is a traditional lead-in race for the Derby and trainer Aaron Purcell was happy with the performance of his lightly raced three-year-old..
"It looks like we'll run him in Saturday's Derby," Purcell said.
"Dashing's run in the Vase was a pass mark to go to the Derby. We'll monitor his progress over the next couple of days before we make a final decision.
"The 2500 metres of the Derby is a question mark for Dashing but it's the same for a fair few of the other runners. Linda was really happy with his Vase run.
"Dashing seems to hit a flat spot in his races but he keeps on battling on strongly. I think with maturity he's going to develop into a handy horse."
Dashing's only win from his seven starts was in a maiden at Casterton.
LEADING Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith looks likely at running his three-year-old filly Queen Air in the $300,000 group two Wakeful Stakes at Flemington on Saturday.
Queen Air, having her second start, under the urgings of champion jockey Damien Oliver ran fourth in the Fillies Classic at Moonee Valley on Saturday.
Smith said Queen Air's performance was encouraging for the filly to line up in the Wakeful.
"I thought it was a nice run," the multiple group one-winning trainer said.
"Damien was happy with her run. He advised we keep on going forward with her preparation. I think she's really looking for races over more ground.
"We'll keep an eye on her this week before we decide if we run in the Wakeful."
Queen Air came from well back in her maiden run at Geelong before finishing less than two lengths from the winner.
Meanwhile, Smith is happy with the fitness of his stable star Tuvalu in the lead up to the $3 million group one Champion Stakes at Flemington on November 5.
Tuvalu was entered for the Crystal Mile at the Valley but Smith decided to scratch the horse from the 1600-metre race.
"I gave it some thought to run in the Crystal Mile but I ended up knocking the idea on the head," he said.
"Tuvalu is in great condition. He really didn't need the run in the Crystal Mile. He's had one good track gallop since his Toorak Handicap win and he's in fine fettle."
Tuvalu, who has won eight of his 13 starts including the Toorak Handicap at his last start, has won more than $1.1 million in stakes.
HARRY White will be remembered as a humble person and a brilliant jockey, according to former top south-west hoop Neville Wilson.
White, 78, passed away on Friday. He rode more than 2000 winners during his illustrious career including four Melbourne Cups, two Caulfield Cups, a Cox Plate and five Warrnambool Cups plus a Warrnambool Wangoom Handicap.
"Harry ranks up there as one of the best," Wilson said. "He was a magnificent rider who had a perfect sit on a horse.
"Harry was quiet humble. He was a no fuss sort of person but when he rode in races he was a fierce competitor. I used to sit next to him in the jockeys' room at Caulfield race meetings for years and he would go around his business in a quiet way.
"He would often be giving advice to the younger jockeys in the room on how to improve their riding."
White's Warrnambool Cup winners were Spotted in 1964 and 1965, Nicholas John in 1985, Top Banner in 1987 and Down The Pitch in 1990. His Wangoom Handicap success was aboard Galactic Star in 1985.
TOP jockeys Ethan Brown and Jye McNeil have pleaded guilty to careless riding charges at Sale on Sunday.
McNeil was outed for 13 meetings after stewards found he permitted his ride Knight Jar to shift in near the 150-metre mark while Brown is out for eight meetings. Fellow hoop Mark Pegus was outed for eight meetings on a careless riding charge following his ride on Nerrivk at St Arnaud on Saturday. Pegus pleaded guilty that he allowed Nerrivk to shift out near the 700-metre mark.
GROUP One winner Media Award - one of the most accomplished mares to be offered for sale this year - is a fascinating offering in the Inglis Digital October (Late) Online Sale.
The five-year-old mare rose to instant fame as a star three-year-old filly, winning the G1 Australasian Oaks at just her sixth career start, a feat extremely rare in itself.
She defeated VRC Oaks winner Personal when claiming her Oaks, asserting herself one of the leading fillies of her crop.
In an 11-start career to date, Media Award has won three races and had two minor placings for $ 352,200 in prizemoney.
Since 2000, 38 per cent of Australian G1 Oaks winners have produced a stakes winner, while 14 per cent have produced a G1 winner, making Media Award a rare diamond to be offered at public auction.
The sale has again been supported by many of the country's leading stables and breeders such as Chris Waller Racing, Annabel Neasham, Lindsay Park, Busuttin Racing, Kris Lees, Matt Laurie, Ballymore Stables, Tony Gollan, Will Clarken, Arrowfield, Segenhoe, Twin Hills, Riversdale, Leneva Park, Bhima.
The online sale ends bidding at midday on Wednesday.
