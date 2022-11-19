PREMIER Speedway is hoping it's third time lucky after rain forced to delay its season for a second time on Saturday.
The Allansford-based venue was forced to cancel the meeting which was to feature the Victorian sprintcar title and Jack Willsher Cup for formula 500 drivers.
It came after the club cancelled its season-opener on November 5 due to inclement weather too.
Rainfall on Saturday also forced cricketers to the sidelines again with Warrnambool and District and South West associations pulling the pin on the day's play.
It means Warrnambool and District has played just two Saturday rounds since its season started eight weeks ago.
Since 9am Saturday Warrnambool has recorded six millimetres of rain up to 12.30pm.
There was zero rainfall overnight and showers began in the city around 9.30am.
There has been no respite with consistent rainfall all morning as the Bureau of Meteorology recorded 0.4 rainfall at 10am.
This increased to 2.6mm by 11am and rose to 4.0mm by 11.30am. There was 4.4 mm recorded at 12pm.
The temperature is sitting around 14.7 degrees in Warrnambool.
