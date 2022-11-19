The Standard

Premier Speedway, cricket competitions cancelled as rain lashes south-west Victoria

By Justine McCullagh-Beasy and Madeleine McNeil
Updated November 19 2022 - 12:44pm, first published 12:15pm
A rain delay at a Premier Speedway meeting earlier this year.

PREMIER Speedway is hoping it's third time lucky after rain forced to delay its season for a second time on Saturday.

