The Standard

Marcus Dumesny aiming to add Victorian sprintcars championship to growing resume

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated November 18 2022 - 4:19pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marcus Dumesny is looking to add a Victorian title to his resume; (inset) he will race his family's 47N sprintcar at Premier Speedway on Saturday.

Reigning Australian sprintcar champion Marcus Dumesny is determined to prove a point this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.