Reigning Australian sprintcar champion Marcus Dumesny is determined to prove a point this season.
With several international drivers arriving on Australian soil this summer, Dumesny has his eyes on the prize against a strong pool of talent.
"It's been a good three-four years since we've had the competition we're going to have this year," Dumesny told The Standard from the road, bound for Warrnambool. "It will be fun to race it and be a part of it."
Dumesny is looking to follow in his father Max and older brother Matthew's footsteps by seizing the Victorian title at Premier Speedway on Saturday, with Matthew the reigning champion and Max a nine-time winner.
It's the Allansford-based track's first meeting of the new season after its original November 5 season-opener was cancelled due to weather.
Dumensy said while it would mean a lot to drive home with the trophy "seeing as the amount of times dad had won", his main aim is starting the season with a win and taking good form into Christmas and January's South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic.
You set yourself the milestones of all the other previous legends of the sport.- Marcus Dumesny
The 23-year-old added his own name into the history books in May, winning his first Australian title in Brisbane.
"It was definitely a big accomplishment to achieve something like that," Dumesny said. "Following in the footsteps of the old man.
"You set yourself the milestones of all the other previous legends of the sport. To etch your name alongside one of them is definitely pretty cool."
A three-month stint racing in the United States this year, something Dumesny has done all but one year since 2016, also helped grow the Sydney-sider as a driver.
"It sets you leaps and bounds from where you used to be," he said. "It's hard work racing over there, we raced for eight weeks and did 35 races or something. It's flat out stuff but you definitely learn a lot and it's good fun."
Dumesny has largely been unable to compete since returning home, with racing "starting to get cranked up now".
He finished third at Eastern Creek Speedway last week behind Jamie Veal and Brock Hallett.
"It was a good run going into this weekend," he said.
An engine issue for brother Matthew at that same meeting means the 28-year-old will be unable to defend his Victorian title.
For Marcus, he remains focused on "hitting his marks and keeping his eyes on the prize" on Saturday.
He will race in the family 47N white sprintcar at Premier Speedway for the first time since 2019 after driving Wayne Rowett's black sprintcar in recent years.
"I know after last weekend what we need to do with this car," Dumesny said. "Going in with a bit more knowledge and a bit more confidence to get the job done.
"I'll be doing the majority of the racing in the family car and doing the Classic in that one."
Gates open at Premier Speedway from 4pm.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport.
