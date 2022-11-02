The Standard

Former North Warrnambool Eagles assistant Tim Condon appointed South Rovers senior football coach for 2023

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated November 2 2022 - 8:10am, first published 7:45am
Tim Condon will coach South Rovers in the 2023 Warrnambool and District league season. Picture by Sean McKenna

Newly-appointed South Rovers coach Tim Condon says the chance to take charge of a senior football side was behind his decision to join the Lions.

