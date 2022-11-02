Newly-appointed South Rovers coach Tim Condon says the chance to take charge of a senior football side was behind his decision to join the Lions.
The club made the announcement on Wednesday night after an extensive search process saw the former North Warrnambool Eagles assistant land the top job. Condon, who played 300-plus Warrnambool and District league games for Panmure, has been an assistant coach at the Eagles under Adam Dowie the past four years, where he is also a Hampden league reserves flag-winning coach.
He coached Panmure in 2018 and is looking forward to being at the helm of a senior team again.
"(I'm) very excited and a little bit nervous but looking forward to it," he said.
"I'm pretty keen to do my own thing and take on my own side and I learned a lot off Adam out at North Warrnambool. The main reason (for signing) is purely to have a crack myself."
Condon said the conversation went well but admitted it was a hard decision to leave the Eagles because it was "such a good place to be".
The side fell just short of a premiership this season, losing to Koroit in the decider.
The Lions just missed out on finals this season finishing sixth and Condon would love to see his side be part of the post-season action.
"Ideally (I'd like to see us) just take that extra step on the ladder getting to the finals and go from there," he said. "But it's just about improving and getting better, more consistent and then seeing where we end up."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
