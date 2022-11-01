The Standard

Gold Trip wins 2022 Melbourne Cup for Warrnambool export Ciaron Maher

By Tim Auld
Updated November 1 2022 - 6:50am, first published 4:31am
Trainer David Eustace, jockey Mark Zahra and trainer Ciaron Maher celebrate Gold Trip's win in the Melbourne Cup. Picture by Getty Images

AN emotional Ciaron Maher, who won his first Melbourne Cup in the same year he took out his sixth Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase, described the win of his imported stallion Gold Trip in the race that stops a nation as an incredible experience.

