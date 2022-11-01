The Standard

Layla Watson wins two medals at Athletics Victoria All-Schools, aiming for a third

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated November 1 2022 - 7:36am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Layla Watson won two medals on the weekend. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

EMERGING runner Layla Watson wants to compete in three distances at the Athletics Australia All-Schools track and field championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.