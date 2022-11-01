EMERGING runner Layla Watson wants to compete in three distances at the Athletics Australia All-Schools track and field championships.
The Warrnambool College athlete has already booked her spot in the under 18 female 400m and 100m disciplines after medalling at the state competition this past weekend.
A top-two finish in the 200m at this weekend's meet will guarantee her another race at the Adelaide-based nationals in December.
Watson, 17, said recovery was crucial to her win in the 400m and runner-up result in the 100m and would be a focus ahead of the 200m challenge.
"I've been doing all the hard sessions and working on the one per centers; working on recovery," she said.
"One of the main things was making sure I recover after every session so I can back up and do it again."
Watson, part of the DPS running stable in Warrnambool, said her two medals on week one of the competition fuelled her belief, particularly in her 400m pet event.
"I knew I was running OK; I'd been feeling good at training and had been training consistently," she said.
"The last 100m of my race, just being able to keep my speed (is an asset).
"I am still dying (of exhaustion) but I am just able to hold on for that bit longer."
Watson, who will attempt to defend her Warrnambool Gift win early next month, said all-schools nationals would be an eye-opener.
"I went in 2019 before COVID hit, that was the last time they were on," the year 11 student, who trains up to six times a week, said.
"I am really happy to have that opportunity again."
One of her DPS stablemates in Grace Kelly - the fastest female across 100m at the Victorian all-schools competition at Lakeside Stadium - will join her in South Australia.
The duo helps encourage one another on the training track and on competition days.
"It is really good to have someone who is just as passionate about the sport as you are," Watson said of their friendship.
"You can celebrate your wins and losses together and have that support there."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
