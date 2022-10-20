The Standard

Victorian Athletic League event, 2022 Warrnambool Gift, locked in for Reid Oval

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
October 20 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool Gift president Richard Wearmouth and secretary Gill Hayden are rapt Reid Oval will host the 2022 edition. Picture by Chris Doheny

WARRNAMBOOL Gift organisers believe moving the annual athletics meet to the redeveloped Reid Oval will have long-term benefits.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.