RUBY Darcy will take confidence into her next athletics challenge after collecting four medals at the School Sport Victoria track and field championships.
The Mercy Regional College Camperdown student will compete at the All-Schools competition later this month after her two gold, one silver and one bronze medal performance in Melbourne on Monday.
Darcy, who was in the 15-year-old girls' section, won high jump and long jump, was second in triple jump and third in the 100-metre sprint.
"I just thought I'd go there, try and do my best and see what happens," she said.
"The high jump and the 100m surprised me. My long jump is probably my best event and the one I thought I had a chance at."
Darcy, who trains twice a week in Warrnambool with coach Jeremy Dixon, said high jump was a challenge and she had worked on her strength to improve.
"I am pretty small - the high jump girls are a lot taller than me," she said.
Warrnambool College student Aubrey Watson took home three medals - sharing gold in the 15-year-old boys' 100 metres, gold in the 4x100m relay and bronze in the individual 200m.
His relay teammates were Oscar Dowling, Lachie Clark and Hudson Downes.
Downes also snared an individual medal as a bronze medallist in the 15-year-old boys' 400m.
Grace Kelly (Emmanuel College, 16-year-old) and Layla Watson (Warrnambool College, 17-year-old) won their respective age group 100m races. Brauer College's Tyler Sebire won the 12-13 year-old high jump.
Emmanuel College's Hannah McMeel snared silver in the 12-13 year-old 400m and bronze in the 200m.
Mercy Regional College's Archie Taylor was second in the 15-year-old boys' 800m, Emmanuel College's Jeffery Collins second in the 16-year-old javelin and Mortlake P-12's Josh Slater second in the 14-year-old boys' long jump.
Rachel Morden, of Timboon P-12, was third in the 2000m open girls' steeplechase and Terang College's Nick Casterten third in the 18-20 boys' discus, Warrnambool College's Jaxon Johnstone second in the 18-120 boys' 800m.
A Mercy Regional College Camperdown 16-year-old boys' team was third in the 4x100m relay.
