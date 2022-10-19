The Standard

Mercy Regional College Camperdown student Ruby Darcy excels at 2022 School Sport Victoria track and field championships

Updated October 19 2022 - 5:59am, first published 4:30am
Ruby Darcy with the four medals she won at the School Sport Victoria track and field championships. Picture by Sean McKenna

RUBY Darcy will take confidence into her next athletics challenge after collecting four medals at the School Sport Victoria track and field championships.

