In team sports you need team players and that's exactly what Angus Uwland intends to be for Cobden this season.
The former Knights captain returns to the club after two years playing with Colac District side Warrion, where he struck 359 runs and claimed 30 wickets.
The all-rounder is thrilled to be back playing for his home club and is a vital addition to the Knights following the departure of experienced top-order bat Johnathon Benallack and all-rounder Harrison Rantall.
Uwland said he wouldn't be setting any lofty individual goals and instead would focus on collective success this season.
"Personally it doesn't really matter as long as we win," he said.
"If I take not many wickets but can restrict teams and contribute to the way the team needs you to be (I'll be happy). That's why you play team sport.
"I'm not a big run-scorer or big wicket-taker I just try and play the situation that I need to. So specific numbers don't actually make me look good it's more just on team results."
The former Cobden Bomber isn't sure where his side sits in relation to other South West cricket sides but believes with the players at its disposal the team can do some damage.
He added that there was belief amongst the team.
"Internally a few boys are pretty confident that the bones are there to have some success, where that ends up who knows," he said.
Uwland, who lives in Colac, admitted to missing playing for his home club.
"They're doing such a good job off the field with the three teams and just how professional the club looks. As well as a women's team.
"It's just a good place to be around at the moment and good people are in charge."
