Just one game into his Wesley Yambuk career, Pratheek Josy will play his former side on Saturday.
The young all-rounder joined the Beavers this year after spending the past eight seasons with Brierly-Christ Church.
He admitted to having some nerves ahead of the Warrnambool and District league match but was still excited for the clash.
"(There's) a few friends I get to see which is good," he said. "I haven't really seen many of them this season so it'll be good to see a few.
"It's a contest that I'm looking forward to."
Josy - who bats seven in the order and bowls off-spin - is set to play a finishing-style role with the bat for the Beavers this season.
"I think for me coming down the lower order, (my job) is just to help out the top-order in scoring those bigger runs towards the end," he said. "Really getting that 150-160 mark when we're at about 140 I guess at the 35-over stage."
The Beavers recruit left the Bulls so he could play with some good friends but had nothing but good words to say about his former club. He credited Bulls coach Lachi Rooke as playing a crucial role in his development.
"Playing under Lachi Rooke has just been great," he said. "He's helped me with my bowling and my batting.
"Without him I don't know if I would have got this far really.
"I do owe a lot to Lachi, it'll be weird playing against my coach definitely."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
