PLAYING for coach Will Jamison was a driving factor in Ally O'Connor's decision to rejoin South Warrnambool.
The 2021 Hampden league best-and-fairest winner has committed for the 2023 season after a 12-month stint with Geelong league club Bell Park.
O'Connor, who turns 23 on Friday, said Jamison's experience and netball nous would help her fine-tune her midcourt craft.
"I have always been in contact with South and throughout the year I was there for a few games and helped out at a few training (sessions)," she said.
"Having a few conversations with Will who has been in elite roles - he's been an elite player for the men's state and Australian teams - I think he is someone I will really value playing under.
"I just see him as a really good role model in netball and in life too."
The Roosters broke a three-decade premiership drought in September.
O'Connor is eager to be part of their back-to-back attempt.
"I think we really want to focus on developing set plays as we are growing," she said.
"It is exciting to see everyone grow as a player and I think if I come in more connections can be made."
The centre said older sister Gen - a former Rooster - was moving home from Gold Coast and was eyeing a potential move overseas next year.
But O'Connor would love to play a game or two with her sibling, if the timing was right.
"I am going to try and get her to a few training (sessions) and see how she goes," she said.
"It is one of my dreams to play in a few (more) games with her at South.
"We played in 2014 together, that was my first year in open I think, and her last."
O'Connor, who is based in Geelong and studying nursing, remains committed to high-level netball too and will play for Victorian Netball League club Geelong Cougars and aim to represent Vic Fury at the national championships.
The Cougars, who play in a weekly state-based competition which plays midweek matches, will start their pre-season on November 7.
"It is going to be a pretty big year in terms of me putting my effort into netball next year and I'll see how that goes," she said.
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.